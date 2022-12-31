Wolves 0-1 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford goal moves takes his team fourth after being dropped for disciplinary reasons

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner for Manchester United against Wolves after being dropped for disciplinary reasons.

The England striker drilled low into the net late in the game to secure a 1-0 victory for Erik ten Hag's team that moves them above Tottenham into the top four.

Wolves, in their first home Premier League game under Julen Lopetegui, competed well throughout and looked set to frustrate United before Rashford's intervention.

The England forward was denied a second goal soon after that was ruled out for handball and David de Gea had to save well from Raul Jimenez in stoppage-time to win the game.

What's next?

Wolves are back in action on Wednesday evening in a Midlands derby against Aston Villa at Villa Park. They travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Manchester United have two home games coming up at Old Trafford in the coming week. They host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night before facing Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday.