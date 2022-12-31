 Skip to content
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United. Premier League.

MolineuxAttendance31,658.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

    Manchester United 1

    • M Rashford (76th minute)

    Wolves 0-1 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford goal moves takes his team fourth after being dropped for disciplinary reasons

    Free highlights and match report as Marcus Rashford is the hero for Manchester United despite being dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons; Wolves remain in the relegation zone but Erik ten Hag's team go fourth

    Adam Bate

    Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

    Saturday 31 December 2022 14:29, UK

    Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring
    Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United

    Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner for Manchester United against Wolves after being dropped for disciplinary reasons.

    The England striker drilled low into the net late in the game to secure a 1-0 victory for Erik ten Hag's team that moves them above Tottenham into the top four.

    Wolves, in their first home Premier League game under Julen Lopetegui, competed well throughout and looked set to frustrate United before Rashford's intervention.

    The England forward was denied a second goal soon after that was ruled out for handball and David de Gea had to save well from Raul Jimenez in stoppage-time to win the game.

    What's next?

    Wolves are back in action on Wednesday evening in a Midlands derby against Aston Villa at Villa Park. They travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

    Manchester United have two home games coming up at Old Trafford in the coming week. They host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday night before facing Everton in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

