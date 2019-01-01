Wolves vs Crystal Palace preview: Diogo Jota still doubtful, Connor Wickham pushing to start

Wolves will monitor Diogo Jota's hamstring injury ahead of kick-off

Diogo Jota remains an injury doubt for Wolves ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward has missed the last three matches with a hamstring problem and will be assessed in the run-up to kick-off.

Wolves head into the fixture on the back of a striking 3-1 win at Tottenham and have also taken points off Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal this season, but Nuno Espirito Santo insists their mindset will be no different when they take on bottom-half opponents in Palace.

"What we try to do is make the approach the same for every game," he said.

"The opponent doesn't mean anything regarding our approach. We have to go game by game. We take the same care for all our opponents.

"It doesn't matter which team come up in front of you, we have to be ready for it."

Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is expecting a tough test but has called on his team-mates to produce the sort of performance that shocked Manchester City last month.

"Wolves are very good, they've got a lot of good players, are a good passing team and have got a good shape that they stick to," he said. "They've got good wingers and midfielders that are very creative.

"That (City) game just proves that if we're all on it, that's what we can do. I feel like we should do that a lot more. If we just manage to pull it all together, we can get big results like that."

Team news

Like Jota, winger Adama Traore will be assessed after going off with a minor knock during Saturday's win at Wembley.

Adama Traore is also a fitness worry for the home side

Palace boss Roy Hodgson could consider rotating his starting XI after watching them struggle to create in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Vicente Guaita is expected to retain his place in goal ahead of the fit-again Wayne Hennessey but striker Connor Wickham is pushing to start after successive substitute appearances.

Christian Benteke remains Palace's only injury absentee because of a knee injury.

Opta stats

Wolves have only lost one of their last 12 matches against Crystal Palace in the top-flight (W5 D6 L1) and won their only previous Premier League encounter 1-0 in October this season.

In all competitions, Crystal Palace have only lost one of their last five visits to Molineux (W2 D2), a 2-1 defeat in the Championship in September 2008.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has only won two of his eight previous Premier League matches against Wolves (D2 L4), both with West Brom in the 2011-12 season.

After drawing their first two home league games this season, none of Wolves' last eight at Molineux have ended level (W4 L4).

Crystal Palace are looking to secure consecutive away wins in the same Premier League season for the first time since April 2017.

Wolves have taken 13 points from their last six Premier League matches (W4 D1 L1) after taking just one point from their six before that (W0 D1 L5).

Wolves have scored a league-high ratio 78% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (18/23), with their five goals scored in the opening 45 minutes a league-low figure.

Coming into this round of matches, no side has failed to score in more different Premier League games this season than Crystal Palace (9, level with Fulham and Huddersfield).

Merson's prediction

Palace away might be a little bit better. At home, teams sit back a lot more, but they can have a go at Wolves. Both teams have got enough about them with pace up front to hurt either team.

Wolves had a great result the other day, I called that game 4-1 - my mate text me who's a Wolves fan, he said they were singing Merson, what's the score! Fair play to them, I didn't see that coming but they were outstanding in the second half. They've been a credit this season, and I think it'll be another open game.

But Palace, with Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and the pace of Jeffrey Schlupp will cause problems the other way too.

MERSE SAYS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)