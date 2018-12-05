R Loftus-Cheek (18)
Wolves vs Chelsea
Premier League
7:45pm Wednesday 5th December
Molineux
HT HIGHLIGHTS: WOLVES 0-1 CHELSEA
WOLVES 0-1 CHELSEA
That's it for the first-half at Molieux. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's deflected strike remains the difference between the two sides at the break.
Half-time highlights on the way shortly...
45: There will be TWO minutes of added time at the end of the first-half...
WATCH: BENNETT'S BRILLIANT TACKLE
42: Another long throw from Bennett. Boly wins the initial header but Azpilicueta is there to win the second.
39: WHAT A TACKLE! Now we have a brilliant tackle at the other end! Willian is in on goal but he cannot get a shot away as Bennett slides in to make a crucial last-ditch tackle.
38: YELLOW! Saiss slides in and catches Willian late to pick up a caution.
37: WHAT A TACKLE! Jiminez knocks the ball down in search of Gibbs-White, who looks to be favourite to get to the ball on the penalty spot. However, Fabregas slides in to make a superb tackle to deny the Wolves youngster.
35: Vinagre's cross eventually finds Jimenez after coming off the head of Rudiger. Jiminez doesn't have enough time to react and the ball just hits him before flashing wide of the upright.
WATCH: PATRICIO'S SUPERB SAVE
The Wolves goalkeeper had to be at his best to keep out Willian's free-kick...
32: Hazard bursts into the penalty area before attempting to pick out the far corner.
This time Coady comes across to make a crucial block.
30: Fabregas goes down in the Wolves penalty area clutching his face after a collision with Coady. There's no suggestion of a penalty but the referee stops play so the Chelsea midfielder can receive treatment.
28: Saiss looks to release Vinagre down the left but Azpilicueta spots the danger and hooks the ball out of play.
26: Jota does well to hook the ball into the Chelsea penalty from byline and Jiminez rises above Christensen to meet it. He fails to test Kepa though as the ball sails over the crossbar.
WOLVES 0-1 CHELSEA
23: SAVE! What a save from Patricio. He scrambles across to get a solid hand to the ball to keep out Willian's brilliant free-kick.
22: Hazard has his heels clipped by Moutinho, handing Chelsea a free-kick in a dangerous position...
WATCH: CHELSEA OPEN SCORING
Here's the moment Coady deflected Loftus-Cheek's shot past Rui Patricio...
GOAL! WOLVES 0-1 CHELSEA (Loftus-Cheek, 18)
When your luck is out, your luck is out!
Coady attempts to block Loftus-Cheek's goal bound shot but he can only divert the ball into the bottom corner with his head, wrong-footing Rui Patricio in the process.
WOLVES 0-0 CHELSEA
15: Gibbs-White darts forward again and he plays Jota in behind the Chelsea back line. Willian does well to track the run though and in the end Jota loses control of the ball at the crucial time. Goal kick to Chelsea...
12: Bennett's long throw might prove to be a valuable weapon for Wolves tonight.
He flings the ball from the left touchline to the penalty spot. Kepa comes off his line but Rudiger gets to the ball first, rising highest to head clear.
9: CROSS! Gibbs-White bursts forward on the break for the hosts. he does well to lay the ball off to Vinagre, who plays in Jota on the overlap. The forward whips a low cross into the Chelsea penalty area but Christensen is well placed to clear for the visitors.
7: CHANCE! Azpilicueta's pass releases Kante down the right and the Frenchman pulls the ball back for Hazard, who has time and space in the Wolves penalty area.
He takes the shot on first time but his side footed effort is straight at Rui Patricio, who makes a comfortable save.
4: Doherty jinks his way into the penalty area before attempting to pull the ball across goal. Christensen spots the danger and makes a crucial block.
2: A warning for Wolves already! A first sight of goal for Hazard but he cannot hit the target. Fabregas lofts the ball over the top for the Belgium international, who volleys the ball high over Rui Patricio's crossbar.
1: KICK-OFF! Chelsea get us underway at Molineux...
TEAM NEWS – REMINDER
Wolves: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Vinagre,
Saiss, Moutinho, Jota, Gibbs-White, Jimenez.
Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Hause, Dendoncker, Bonatini,
Traore.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger,
Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Morata.
Subs: Cavallero, Jorginho, Pedro, Kovacic, Giroud,
Zappacosta, Luiz.
OPTA STAT
Chelsea have won their last four meetings with Wolves in all competitions by an aggregate score of 13-1.
CHELSEA OFF HAZARD RECORD DEAL
Chelsea hope their offer to make Eden Hazard the highest
paid player in the club's history will finally fend off interest from Real
Madrid.
Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri confirmed on Tuesday that
there is an offer on the table for the Belgium star to sign and it is now only
"up to him" to complete the deal.
Reports emerged in Spain on Wednesday claiming Real Madrid
have ramped up their efforts to tempt Hazard away from Stamford Bridge, with
his contract moving into its final 18 months in the New Year.
But Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have made Hazard a
huge offer to be the club's highest earner and they are not commenting on
reports his wages could rise towards the £300,000-per-week mark.
FULL STORY
Ruben Neves is on the front cover of tonight's match programme but we won't be seeing the Portuguese midfielder in action due to suspension.
Chelsea have scored at least twice in all seven of their Premier League victories against Wolves, netting 23 goals in total.
WATCH: CARDIFF 2-1 WOLVES
WATCH: CHELSEA 2-0 FULHAM
Watch the highlights here...
Wolves have lost seven of their eight Premier League games against Chelsea, winning only in January 2011 at Molineux (1-0).
WATCH: SARRI PRE-MATCH
Let's hear from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri ahead of kick-off...
PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE
And now let's take a look at the bottom half of the table...
Let's look at the top of the Premier League table...
WATCH: NUNO PRE-MATCH
Let's hear from Wolves boss Nuno ahead of kick-off...
NUNO'S PROGRAMME NOTES
Let’s see what Nuno has had to say ahead of kick-off in his programme notes…
“We remain focused on how we want to play and work
tirelessly on the training pitch. We trust our plan and now we must regain
positive momentum in a busy month of matches. We never give up and now is the
time to produce.”
MERSON’S PREDICTIONS
Wolves are a funny team because they look the part. I watch
them and think to myself they are a good team but they've only got one point
from their last six games. That sort of form is not the sign of a good team!
Teams are getting used to playing against them now and they are closing Ruben
Neves and Joao Moutinho down quickly to stop them playing.
Wolves will have a go against Chelsea but I think that plays
into the hands of Maurizio Sarri's side, who will pick the hosts off on a big
open pitch.
PAUL PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)
THREE CHANGES FOR WOLVES
Nuno makes three changes from the Wolves side that lost 2-1 to
Cardiff last Friday.
Bennett, Gibbs-White and Jota come in for Costa, Traore and
the suspended Ruben Neves.
FIVE CHELSEA CHANGES
Chelsea have made five changes from the side that beat
Fulham last Sunday.
Luiz, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro and Giroud are replaced by
Christensen, Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, Willian and Morata.
WATCH: PL MIDWEEK PREVIEW
Watch a preview of the midweek Premier League games...
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Team to face Wolves: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen,
Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Morata.
WOLVES TEAM NEWS
Team to face Chelsea: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly,
Vinagre, Saiss, Moutinho, Jota, Gibbs-White, Jimenez.
GOOD EVENING
And welcome to Sky Sports’ digital coverage of the Premier
League clash between Wolves and Chelsea.
Remember, you can watch the Premier League midweek goals as
they go in on your mobile with the Sky Sports app. Find out how to view goals
& highlights HERE!
It's almost 6.45pm so let’s get straight to the team news at
Molineux…
