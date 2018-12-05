Other matches

Wed 5th December

Premier League

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
  • 7:45pm Wednesday 5th December
  • Molineux  
HT

Wolves 0

Chelsea 1

R Loftus-Cheek (18)

Live

Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE!

Chelsea head to a Wolves side who are winless in six Premier League games. Follow live updates and watch in-game clips on mobile.

