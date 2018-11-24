Wolves vs Huddersfield preview: David Wagner unconcerned by his side's lack of goals

Wolves take on struggling Huddersfield on Super Sunday

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is confident his struggling side will start scoring more as they prepare to take on high-flying Wolves at Molineux on Super Sunday.

Nineteenth-placed Huddersfield have scored just six times in 12 games so far this season - the lowest in the Premier League - but Wagner remains unconcerned by their struggles in front of goal.

"I'm happy that we are creating opportunities. I have a gut feeling we have created more opportunities than we have done in the past," he said.

"Unfortunately, and there are a lot of reasons why, not just one, we have not been able to use all of them and haven't scored enough."

0:40 David Wagner says Huddersfield's main focus is on securing their next Premier League win rather than getting out of the relegation zone David Wagner says Huddersfield's main focus is on securing their next Premier League win rather than getting out of the relegation zone

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned his players not to underestimated Huddersfield this weekend.

0:33 Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Wolves players are in line for bonuses, but insists that is the case at most clubs Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Wolves players are in line for bonuses, but insists that is the case at most clubs

"It's a good team," said Nuno. "I think they've improved with their last performances and results. We know how hard its going to be, they have their own idea and shape

"We have one more day to train, we're at home, we want to play well and achieve a good performance."

Team news

Wolves will be without Jonny, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury he sustained while playing for Spain.

However, fellow wing-back Matt Doherty has recovered from the facial injury that saw him miss out for the Republic of Ireland's matches during the international break.

As for Huddersfield, the visitors will be missing defenders Mathias Jorgensen and Chris Lowe for Sunday's trip to Molineux.

Jorgensen sits out a one-game ban after reaching five yellow cards and left-back Lowe sustained a shoulder injury in the recent home draw against West Ham.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Erik Durm could fill the respective gaps, while midfielder Danny Williams has recovered from a long-term knee injury.

2:20 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Manchester City's trip to West Ham and Chelsea's clash with Spurs A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including Manchester City's trip to West Ham and Chelsea's clash with Spurs

Opta stats

Wolves have won just two of their last 16 league games against Huddersfield (D2 L12), with both wins coming in 2015 (February and October).

Huddersfield have won 10 of their last 12 league meetings with Wolves (L2), winning each of the last three by a 1-0 scoreline.

In the top-flight, Wolves have won six of their last seven meetings with Huddersfield (D1), though this is their first such match since April 1972 (1-0).

After an unbeaten run of six Premier League games (W4 D2), Wolves are winless in their last four (D1 L3).

Wolves have scored a league-low 17% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (2/12), while Huddersfield have scored a league-low 17% of theirs in the second half (1/6).

Huddersfield haven't scored more than once in any of their last 22 Premier League games, netting just nine goals in total. Only Sunderland have ever had a longer such run in the competition (25 games without scoring more than once ending in September 2005).

Huddersfield are without a win in their last 10 Premier League away games, drawing five and losing five.

2:24 Wolves captain Conor Coady explains how his game has developed and improved under Nuno Espirito Santo Wolves captain Conor Coady explains how his game has developed and improved under Nuno Espirito Santo

Merson's prediction

I thought Wolves were outstanding at Arsenal, they took the game to them and embarrassed them at times and Bernd Leno had to have a really good game. They were great, but again, only scored one goal and there have been other games where they were great and did not even score a goal.

So that is Wolves' problem - they have not got a goalscorer and everybody is looking for one at the moment, even Chelsea. And if they can't find one, how are Wolves going to?

I expect Wolves to win this as I just do not see how Huddersfield are going to get near them in the passing stakes. The pressure over the game will be too much for them and Wolves will come out winners.

I do not know if it will be early doors, or late doors, but Huddersfield will not be able to defend for that long. And Huddersfield are really not a keep-the-ball team, they like to get it forward and I just think it will be wave after wave of Wolves attacks, so I'm going to go for 3-0 to Wolves.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0