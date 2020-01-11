Other matches

Sat 11th January

Premier League

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
  • 3:00pm Saturday 11th January
  • Molineux   (Att: 31570)
FT

Wolves 1

L Dendoncker (14)

Newcastle 1

M Almirón (7)

Report

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron and Leander Dendoncker score in draw

Report and free highlights as Newcastle lose Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle to injuries in stalemate at Molineux

Last Updated: 11/01/20 5:19pm
3:00
FREE TO WATCH: Wolves hold Newcastle to draw
FREE TO WATCH: Wolves hold Newcastle to draw

Newcastle battled through more injury issues to end a three-match losing run and earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle the lead with a fine first-time finish in the seventh minute.

But the visitors - who already have a substantial injury list - then had Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle forced off with injuries, either side of Leander Dendoncker equalising for Wolves from a corner in the 14th minute.

Also See:

Martin Dubravaka made brilliant saves to deny Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto from close range, and Matt Doherty had a shot cleared off the line, but otherwise Newcastle defended resolutely to secure a point.

More to follow...

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

©2020 Sky UK