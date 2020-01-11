Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron and Leander Dendoncker score in draw
Report and free highlights as Newcastle lose Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle to injuries in stalemate at Molineux
By James Walker-Roberts
Last Updated: 11/01/20 5:19pm
Newcastle battled through more injury issues to end a three-match losing run and earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Wolves.
Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle the lead with a fine first-time finish in the seventh minute.
But the visitors - who already have a substantial injury list - then had Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle forced off with injuries, either side of Leander Dendoncker equalising for Wolves from a corner in the 14th minute.
Martin Dubravaka made brilliant saves to deny Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto from close range, and Matt Doherty had a shot cleared off the line, but otherwise Newcastle defended resolutely to secure a point.
