Wolves 3-0 Norwich: Diogo Jota double helps keep Wolves in European hunt

Wolves kept themselves firmly in the running for another European campaign next season with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to rock-bottom Norwich City.

Diogo Jota scored the opener after 19 minutes and made it 2-0 11 minutes later to put the hosts in control, before Raul Jimenez added a third five minutes after half-time on a sorry afternoon for the visitors.

Wolves only move up one place in the table to eighth, but are just two points behind Manchester United in fifth and one behind Tottenham and Sheffield United.

For Norwich, who started brightly before their defensive issues cost them, a second successive Premier League season looks unlikely. They remain six points from safety and marooned at the foot of the table.

Player ratings Wolves: Rui Patricio (7), Doherty (7), Boly (6), Coady (6), Saiss (7), Jonny (6), Dendoncker (7), Moutinho(6), Neves (6), Jimenez (7), Jota (8)



Subs: Neto (7), Traore (6), Vinagre (n/a)



Norwich: Krul (7), Aarons (5), Godfrey (5), Hanley (5), Lewis (5), Tettey (6), McLean (6), Rupp (5), Duda (5), Cantwell (6), Pukki (5)



Subs: Drmic (6), Buendia (5), Stiepermann (n/a)



Man of the match: Diogo Jota

How Wolves closed the gap in the race for European football

The first two chances of the game went to Norwich, who enjoyed 60 per cent of possession and the better of the play prior to the opener.

Teemu Pukki's flick at the front post was straight at Rui Patricio, while Kenny McLean stung the hands of the goalkeeper with a rasping drive from 25 yards.

Team news There was one change to the Wolves side who thrashed Espanyol 4-0 on Thursday night, with Adama Traore replaced by Leander Dendoncker. Daniel Farke and Norwich made two changes as the injured Zimmerman and Byram both dropped out with Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey coming into the back four.

But lacklustre defending from the visitors saw them go behind on 19 minutes. Matt Doherty brought the ball down well on the edge of the box, before slipping it through to Jota. The forward swivelled in the box to shrug off the attentions of Max Aarons and fired the ball through Tim Krul's legs.

He doubled his and Wolves' tally for the afternoon 11 minutes later with a much simpler finish. Romain Saiss was able to pass the ball across the six-yard box after it was headed up in the air from a short corner and Jota converted from close range.

Norwich City

Leicester City Friday 28th February 7:30pm

Image: Matt Doherty takes on Jamal Lewis at Molineux

Ruben Neves then forced Krul into two saves from free-kicks. If the first was a routine stop at his near post, the second in first-half stoppage time was a stunner. From the edge of the D, Neves unleashed a rocket that looked destined for the top corner, only for Krul to fling himself to his left and push it onto the bar.

It did not take long for Wolves to extend their lead after the break, though. Jota's low effort smashed into the base of the post and into the path of Jimenez, who took one touch before smashing the ball in from two yards out.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action in the final 40 minutes, though. Aarons forced Patricio into a low save down to his right, while two good Pedro Neto crosses alluded Doherty, who continued to roam from his right-wing-back position before Krul denied him with his feet in the closing stages.

Image: Raul Jimenez celebrates after netting Wolves' third goal

Nuno Espirito Santo was able to take off both goalscorers with a large portion of the game left ahead of their trip to Espanyol in the Europa League on Thursday to round off an incredibly satisfying afternoon for the hosts and another miserable one for Norwich.

Man of the match - Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota is in the middle of a purple patch in front of goal and provided the spark that Wolves needed at Molineux. They started slowly but Jota looked the most likely to make something happen, which he did on 19 minutes, turning fantastically in the box and beating Krul.

His second was a tap in and he was the width of the post away from netting a second hat-trick in four days.

Opta stats

- Wolves have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the top-flight for the first time since between October and November 1981 (five in a row).

- Diogo Jota has scored 10 goals in his last 12 appearances for Wolves in all competitions - he has only scored in four of those games, netting at least two goals in each (two braces and two hat-tricks).

- Wolves are unbeaten in the 10 Premier League games when Diogo Jota has scored, picking up the victory on eight of those occasions (two draws).

- Wolves forward Raúl Jiménez has scored more Premier League goals than any other player this season without ever netting the first goal in a match (12).

- Wolves' Matt Doherty has been directly involved in 13 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season (seven goals and six assists); the third-most of any defender in this period, behind Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) and Andrew Robertson (18).

What's next?

Wolves travel to Espanyol on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League Round-of-32 tie, before a visit to Spurs on Sunday. For Norwich, it's Friday Night Football as they host Leicester City live on Sky Sports Premier League.