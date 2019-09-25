Wolves 1-1 Reading (4-2 on pens): Royals denied Carabao Cup upset on penalties

2:09 Highlights from the Carabao Cup third-round match between Wolves and Reading Highlights from the Carabao Cup third-round match between Wolves and Reading

Wolves beat Reading 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 Carabao Cup draw that saw the home side have two players stretchered off and finish with 10 men.

Debutant Bruno Jordao put Wolves ahead but was carried off injured before half-time after a challenge with Charlie Adam.

Wolves celebrate their shoot-out victory

Lucas Boye headed Reading level in the ninth minute of time added on after substitute Meritan Shabani - another Wolves debutant - had also left the field injured.

In the shootout, captain for the night Ruben Neves, Jesus Vallejo, Ryan Bennett and Ruben Vinagre kept their nerve to score for Wolves, while John Swift's effort was saved by John Ruddy and Boye ballooned over the bar.

Bruno Jordao celebrates scoring Wolves' goal against Reading

The inclusion of Jordao and Neto were two of 10 changes head coach Nuno Espirito Santo made for Wolves, the same number as counterpart Jose Gomes.

And the hosts' first serious attempt came when Patrick Cutrone managed to get a left-foot shot in from an acute angle and goalkeeper Joao Neves Virginia parried.

0 - Reading's penalty shootout elimination away at Wolves means that there will be no second tier side playing in the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in the competition's 59-year history. Leap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2019

The home side thought they had a penalty shout in the 20th minute when Neto tumbled under a challenge from defender Tyler Blackett. But referee Peter Bankes instead booked the Italian for diving.

Wolves had been on top for most of the game and took a deserved lead through Jordao. The Portuguese midfielder took a square pass from Neves and unleashed a low drive from 20 yards that should have been an easy stop for Virginia but the Reading 'keeper inexplicably allowed the ball to go through his hands and trickle into the net.

Jordao leaves the pitch on a stretcher

Jordao's night was to end prematurely, and in worrying fashion, when he was stretchered off in the 41st minute after he went down apparently holding his right shin after a challenge from Adam.

Reading went close to equalising in the 69th minute when Yakou Meite's goalbound header was nodded off the line by Bennett.

And 10 minutes into stoppage-time the Royals were rewarded for their pressure, substitute Ovie Ejaria's angled drive was tipped wide by Ruddy and, after Wolves failed to clear the resulting corner, Boye headed firmly past Ruddy from substitute Swift's cross to force the penalty shoot-out.