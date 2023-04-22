Wrexham promoted back to Football League after 15-year exile as Hollywood watches

Wrexham's 15-year exile from the Football League is over after they were promoted to League Two in front of their Hollywood owners.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - who bought the club in November 2020 - were at the Racecourse Ground but it was the starring role of Wrexham forward Paul Mullin that earned the 3-1 win over Boreham Wood to secure the National League title.

"I'm not sure I can process what happened, I'm still a little speechless," Reynolds told BT Sport after Wrexham's promotion had been sealed. "One thing that's running through my head is that people said at the beginning, 'Why Wrexham?' This is exactly why Wrexham. What's happening right now is why."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Boreham Wood had threatened to tear up the script when Lee Ndlovu scored just 43 seconds into the match, but after Ben Foster went viral for his heroics two weeks ago, Wrexham once again delivered box-office drama.

Elliot Lee equalised before Mullin scored his 44th and 45th goals of the season to return the club to the Football League exactly 15 years to the day since they were relegated - the perfect Hollywood ending.

Image: Paul Mullin scored his 44th and 45th goals of the season

Since being purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney, the third oldest football club in the world have gained international recognition and new fans all around the world - with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd even joining Wrexham fans in the pub ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Image: Ant-Man star Paul Rudd happily posed with fans

An FX documentary released on Disney+ in the UK - Welcome to Wrexham - follows the club's journey from the early days of its new ownership.

The side have one match left of the season against Torquay, before facing Manchester United in a friendly in San Diego in July.

How Wrexham returned to the EFL after 15 years

Notts County's 5-2 victory at Maidstone earlier in the day ensured Wrexham had to win to avoid the title race being decided on the final weekend of the season.

The game fell on the 45th anniversary of Wrexham's promotion to the second-tier of English football when Mickey Thomas and company routed Rotherham 7-1 at a delirious Racecourse Ground.

Nearly half a century on it was expected to be a lot tougher with Boreham Wood boasting the meanest defence in the National League, having conceded only 35 goals in 43 games.

Boreham Wood, seventh at kick-off, were also in the play-off mix with their own aspirations of playing in the Football League this season.

What happened inside the opening 43 seconds certainly was not in the Wrexham script.

Eoghan O'Connell made a hash of clearing Jack Payne's pass and Ndlovu coolly chipped the stranded Ben Foster.

The Racecourse was in deathly silence, except for the pocket of visiting fans, and Boreham Wood could take confidence from the fact that they had not lost in the last 43 games they had taken the lead, a run dating back to 2021.

But Wrexham were undeterred by the setback and Ben Tozer headed over under pressure before the equaliser arrived after 15 minutes.

Ryan Barnett whipped in a delicious cross from the right and the unmarked Lee headed home his 14th goal of the season.

Chances came and went at both ends, Zak Brunt firing over from 25 yards and Boreham Wood going even closer when Femi Ilesanmi directed his header wide at the far post.

Mullin sent a spectacular bicycle kick wide before a more conventional effort lacked the power to trouble goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore.

But Mullin's next attempt seven minutes into the second half was a sensational effort that sent the Racecourse wild.

Mullin chased a forward ball into the corner and nothing seemed on even when he turned away from David Agbontohoma and cut inside towards the penalty area.

But Mullin advanced into the box to unleash a superb right-footed curling shot past Ashmore and into the top corner of the net.

Mullin gave them precious breathing space after 71 minutes as he cleverly fended off one defender to run at another, Will Evans, find a yard and beat Ashmore's dive with a firm left-footed strike.

It finally took Wrexham out of County's reach on 110 points and signalled their return to the Football League following their demotion in 2008.

"We can hear what it means to Wrexham, and that's what's most important to us," McElhenney told BT Sport. "This is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration, and for us to be welcomed into their community and this experience has been the honour of my life."

Wrexham's promotion party in pictures

Image: Wrexham players celebrated promotion to the EFL after hitting 110 points for the season with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood

Image: Elliot Lee levelled for Wrexham after Boreham Wood took a shock lead

Image: Paul Mullin scored Wrexham's second goal to give them the lead for the first time against Boreham Wood and move them towards their promotion party

Image: Phil Parkinson, who previously won promotions with Colchester and Bradford City, has won 71 of his 108 games in charge of Wrexham

Image: Rudd is one of a number of Hollywood celebrities, including Will Ferrell and David Beckham, who have watched Wrexham since the takeover