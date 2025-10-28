Wrexham 1-2 Cardiff: Bluebirds claim Welsh bragging rights to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Cardiff put themselves in the hat for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and grabbed the Welsh bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Wrexham.

In the first meeting between the two Welsh clubs since 2004, it was the League One visitors who ran out deserving winners with goals from Yousef Salech and Will Fish.

Wrexham, who conceded a whopping 23 shots to their rivals, did draw level through Kieffer Moore but this was to be Cardiff's night.

Wrexham were booed at the break after Phil Parkinson's side put in a ponderous first-half display in which Salech scored an early opener and the impressive Rubin Colwill struck a free-kick off the crossbar.

Substitute Moore's towering header breathed new life into the hosts, but Fish's strike ensured there was no memorable comeback story for the next series of 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

The Bluebirds are in the quarter-final draw for the first time since they reached the 2011-12 final following a triumph to cherish in north Wales.

That draw takes place on Wednesday, after Newcastle's fifth-round game with Tottenham.

Image: Cardiff City's William Fish celebrates after putting his side 2-1 up against Wrexham in the Carabao Cup

Parkinson: I'll take the criticism

Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have to take criticism on the chin after blowing the chance to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

"We were off the pace first half," frustrated boss Parkinson said. "That's probably an understatement. We didn't close down with enough aggression or intent, and made it too easy for them.

"Then second half I thought the changes got us back in the game, and I felt we could go on and win the game but we probably didn't produce the right decisions at the right time in that top third of the pitch.

"We're hugely disappointed. We knew it was an important night for us, the supporters.

"We've had lots of praise over the years and we'll take the criticism, myself included, for going out the cup tonight.

"We made a lot of changes and I'm sure everybody will be analysing that, like myself, but I did it for the reasons I thought were the right ones with the schedule we've got coming up."

Barry-Murphy hopes for home quarter-final

Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy said: "It was a tough game for us but we played in the way that we wanted to play from minute one, and I suppose showed our character and our skill level throughout the course of the game.

"So very satisfying and immensely proud of the whole club.

"It's a new experience for me and I think it's very exciting for the players.

"I think you have a choice at the start of this competition how seriously you want to take it, and when you do take it as seriously as we have done you're always hopeful of progressing as far as you can.

"The uncertain nature of who you're going to face in the next round is what makes it so exciting.

"I'd love to be back at our own stadium. You've seen the distance our supporters have had to travel in midweek to Burnley and here tonight. For them it would be great if we get back to our home stadium, which would be a great occasion for us all."