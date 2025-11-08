Wrexham 1-0 Charlton Athletic: Late Josh Windass penalty seals win

Substitute Josh Windass' spot-kick sent Wrexham into the international break on the back of 1-0 win against Charlton.

Saturday's Championship encounter came just six months after the Red Dragons sealed a historic third straight promotion by beating the Addicks 3-0 at a rocking SToK Cae Ras.

Charlton joined Wrexham by winning the League One play-offs and saw their five-match unbeaten run come to an end as Windass struck from the spot after Onel Hernandez was adjudged to have handled.

The 77th-minute penalty saw the Welsh side win three straight home league matches in the second tier for the first time since 1982 as they built on their impressive win against Coventry and midweek draw at Portsmouth.

Both teams had chances to open the scoring in an even first half, with Harvey Knibbs hitting the woodwork having been brought into the Charlton line-up by Nathan Jones.

Kieffer Moore was a handful up front for Wrexham and second-half introduction Windass's penalty put them ahead, with Arthur Okonkwo's key save from Luke Berry in stoppage time securing maximum points.

Charlton boss Jones received an earful from the locals from the outset and throughout in north Wales, where his afternoon would have got off to a dream start had Okonkwo not denied Sonny Carey inside 50 seconds.

Ryan Longman's hopeful hooked effort was held as Wrexham tried to shake off a stuttering start, with Max Cleworth forcing Thomas Kaminski into action following some expert hold up play by Moore.

The towering Wales international dragged across the face of goal after James Bree was denied at the other end and Charlton came agonisingly close to the opener in the 36th minute.

Wrexham skipper Dominic Hyam blocked an effort and Knibbs reacted to hammer a strike off the crossbar.

Longman struck over before a break Phil Parkinson's men return from with increased purpose and intensity.

Charlton were pushed back and having to defend crosses well, but they got lucky when Moore was allowed to meet a corner with a header that flashed across the face of goal in the 57th minute.

The hosts continued to pose questions and a fine last-ditch challenge from Knibbs frustrated Moore just before Parkinson made a triple change.

Windass was among those introduced and soon made a crucial impact. Substitute Hernandez was adjudged to have handled, and the substitute slammed his spot-kick beyond Kaminski.

"Football in a circus" chanted the home fans in response to Jones' comments about ambitious Wrexham last season.

Kaminski prevented Windass and Moore from making matters worse, but Wrexham had Okonkwo to thank in the ninth minute of stoppage time as he produced a fantastic save from substitute Berry's header.

The managers

Wrexham's Phil Parkinson:

To follow...

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

To follow...