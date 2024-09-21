Wrexham 2-1 Crawley: Max Cleworth hits winner as Phil Parkinson's side get back to winning ways

Max Cleworth hit the late winner as Wrexham returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over Crawley.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes, Cleworth sent a curling corner into the box which Crawley initially dealt with.

Elliott Lee picked the ball up at the back post and, through a crowd of bodies, drilled it into the bottom corner.

Just before the half-hour mark, Max Anderson won the ball high up before getting a shot away inside the box, but his effort whistled wide.

Junior Quitirna received a lovely through pass just before half-time. He took the ball around Arthur Okonkwo but could only blast the effort over the bar.

Quitirna was back in the thick of the action in the second half and restored parity in the 54th minute.

The forward picked up a brilliant through ball and broke into the danger area before slotting away.

Just before the 80th minute, George Dobson sent in a wonderful cross to the back post, which reached Cleworth, who rose highest and nodded home to secure all three points.