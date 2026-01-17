Wrexham 1-2 Norwich City: Jovon Makama continues impressive streak with Canaries winner

Norwich inflicted Wrexham's first Sky Bet Championship home defeat since September with a 2-1 victory at the SToK Cae Ras.

Anis Ben Slimane gave Norwich a ninth-minute lead before the in-form Sam Smith restored parity before the break.

Jovon Makama struck after 58 minutes to take his Championship goals tally into double figures and end Wrexham's 10-game unbeaten home league run that stretched back to September 13.

Norwich remain in the relegation zone despite an upturn in results since Philippe Clement succeeded the sacked Liam Manning in November, but are within a point of Blackburn and Portsmouth in 22nd.

Wrexham were on a high after knocking Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup and four successive league wins had taken them to within touching distance of the play-off places.

The Canaries were unbeaten in their previous three away games and handed a debut to Ali Ahmed following the Canadian winger's arrival from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ahmed made an instant impact by taking Pelle Mattsson's pass in his stride and finding Slimane, who confidently side-footed home his first goal of the season.

It was almost even better for Ahmed three minutes later when Slimane returned the favour and the Wrexham crossbar was shaken from 20 yards.

Wrexham had been slow to settle but they slowly warmed to their task, and Josh Windass was just unable to get a proper connection on Nathan Broadhead's centre.

The equaliser arrived moments later as Smith pulled away from his marker to divert Max Cleworth's cross into the corner of the net with a fine header.

Smith spent most of the first half of the season as back-up striker to Kieffer Moore, starting only one league game before Christmas.

But Moore's recent absence to a hamstring injury has allowed Smith first-team opportunities that has now brought three goals in four games.

Broadhead volleyed a George Dobson corner into Windass, standing in an offside position, and Smith headed over as Wrexham finished the first half on top.

There was an 18-minute delay soon after the restart following a medical emergency in the main stand.

Referee Will Finnie led the players from the field and when they returned Norwich discovered their rhythm.

Arthur Okonkwo denied Makama with the aid of George Thomason's last-ditch challenge, but was helpless when Norwich's top scorer buried Kenny McLean's pass with a powerful right-footed finish.

Makama fired over when presented with a chance to seal matters, but the points were safe and heading back to Norfolk when Vladan Kovacevic made a fine close-range stop from Broadhead.

The managers

Wrexham's Phil Parkinson:

"We've been on a brilliant run and we're not going to get too down about it, but I feel it was an opportunity today.

"If you look at the last 35 minutes of the first half, how well we played, that it's an opportunity I feel we wasted.

"I think if individually and collectively the performance level drops within a game, then that's not going to be enough to get a result.

"There's not a lot wrong. We knew what we had to do in possession and when we did we looked a good side in that first period.

"When we went away from it and didn't take enough care in possession, we invited Norwich to come onto us in that period.

"We'll take that lesson together and we'll be ready to respond to Leicester on Tuesday."

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

"I was not so pleased about [Makama's] first half, to be honest.

"I told him also in half-time that I expected more and he produced in the second half.

"It's really pleasing how he steps up, how he becomes better.

"I need to praise also my staff for that because they're busy with him every game, every training about small details to make his game better. So it's a really good collective story."