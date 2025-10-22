Wrexham 1-0 Oxford United: Nathan Broadhead steers Red Dragons to first home league win of the season

Nathan Broadhead scored a first-half winner as 10-man Wrexham recorded a narrow 1-0 Sky Bet Championship result against Oxford for their first home league victory since gaining promotion.

But Phil Parkinson's side made heavy weather of the long overdue success, playing a man down after Callum Doyle's 67th minute sending-off.

Doyle received his marching orders for a crude challenge on Siriki Dembele but Wrexham held on to collect three points at the Racecourse at the sixth time of asking.

The win also extended the Welsh side's unbeaten run over their hosts to 13 games, dating back to March 1983.

Ex-Ipswich favourite Broadhead settled a nervy and often low-grade encounter after 14 minutes with a right-footed finish, following a corner and Kieffer Moore's assist.

But despite their dominance, Wrexham could not add further goals in the first half as they looked to end the four-game winless streak they took into the game.

The visitors had won their previous fixture against Derby - one of only three victories in the second tier.

And their hopes of climbing the table still further suffered a set-back when Broadhead netted his fourth goal of the campaign.

Oxford, one point and two places above the drop zone, started the second half with Will Lankshear in place of Stan Mills as they looked for a quick equaliser.

They certainly posed more of an attacking threat, with Will Vaulks firing over from 20 yards.

Perhaps surprisingly, goalscorer Broadhead featured in Parkinson's first change as he was replaced by Josh Windass on the hour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Broadhead's scrappy goal saw Wrexham take an early lead against Oxford United in their Championship clash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Doyle was given a straight red card for a lunging tackle as Wrexham were reduced to 10 men against Oxford United.

And the Wrexham boss was forced into more substitutes after the flashpoint of Doyle's dismissal.

Referee Elliot Bell had no hesitation showing the former Manchester City youth player a red card, with few complaints either from home supporters.

Former Bolton skipper George Thomason made way for Lewis Brunt, while Dembele also came off for ex-Wrexham loanee Mark Harris.

Oxford only managed two touches in the home box in the opening half, but they were making regular in roads in the second, especially when Lankshear hit the crossbar with a close-range header.

The away side had last-minute appeals for a penalty rejected for a challenge on Cameron Brannagan.

And Wrexham celebrated their reprieve by creating their best chances of the second period.

Sam Smith's left-footed shot was arrowing into the top corner until Jamie Cumming tipped it away for a corner. Smith then headed goalwards from the set-piece but again Cumming came to United's rescue.

Suddenly, the game came to life and Arthur Okonkwo had to make a smart save low down to deny Brian De Keersmaecker and protect the win.

The managers

Wrexham's Phil Parkinson:

"The lads did exactly what we asked them to do in terms of imposing our shape onto the opposition. Everyone did the role for the team in and out of possession. There was a good physicality about the team.

"All the horrible things you need to do on a pitch we did well. Off the back of that, we played some terrific football in the first 30 minutes.

"I wanted us to put in a performance that showed what we are all about. There has been a lot of anxiety with new players coming in and not getting that win.

"Putting the result to one side, we wanted to put in a performance which reflects what we are all about as a group and what the club is all about.

"After the sending off, we had to show that grit and determination, which I love to see. That's what this team has been all about for the last three years and what we represent. I wish we didn't have to go down to 10 men but when you do, you have to respond and we did."

Oxford's Gary Rowett:

"It is incredibly frustrating (result). I got angry in there (dressing room). I am fed up seeing us perform really well one game and look a completely different team in the first 30 minutes of the next.

"We can do a lot of talking but ultimately that's the hallmark of an average Championship side. We don't want to be an average Championship side.

"We know if we are average then the reality is, we will be fighting to stay in this league. We have got to put in more consistency. As a manager, it is difficult to predict why we can be so good in one game and so poor in the first 30 minutes of the next.

"I don't know what it is because we have a good mentality as a group. They should have come in more than one goal to the good - and I couldn't have complained."