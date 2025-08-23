Wrexham 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Beleaguered Owls battle back for brilliant point

Wrexham lost a two-goal lead as Sheffield Wednesday fought back to grab a deserved draw at the SToK Cae Ras.

Kieffer Moore put Wrexham in control with his first goals since his summer move from Sheffield United, with the Red Dragons leading 2-0 after 31 minutes.

But Wednesday, off the pace in the first period, totally dominated the second period and took a share of the spoils through Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

It almost got worse for Wrexham but Danny Ward denied Charlie McNeill from point-blank range with the final kick of the match.

It was a first Sky Bet Championship point of the season for both sides after they had suffered defeats on the opening two weekends.

Many Wrexham supporters wore black and gold shirts in a show of support to Wednesday fans and their ongoing protest against Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac had said on social media on Friday that 10,000 Wrexham gold shirts from last season were still available and all proceeds from newly-purchased jerseys would go to the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust.

There was no such generosity from Wrexham on the field as Moore tucked away the Red Dragons' first opening after 15 minutes.

Wednesday failed to clear Lewis O'Brien's free-kick and the Wales striker reacted quickest to the loose ball with a confident finish.

Moore headed over after Ryan Longman skipped past a flat-footed Owls defender, but the second goal arrived after James McClean blocked McNeill's effort at the other end.

Wednesday had signed Ethan Horvath on loan from Cardiff until January with their only senior goalkeeper Pierce Charles sidelined by a shoulder injury.

But the American international failed to cover himself in glory when spilling George Dobson's shot and Moore was on hand to rifle home the rebound.

Moore was inches away from a first hat-trick since August 2018 as Max Lowe scooped his header off the line and Horvath completed the clearance.

Wrexham appeared to be coasting, but Wednesday were determined the contest was not over.

Olaf Kobacki headed over from eight yards and Ike Ugbo saw his attempt deflected wide after the Owls made a bright start to the second period.

Ugbo had a clearer chance just after the hour mark when Wrexham failed to clear their lines, but Ward comfortably held a shot struck straight at him.

Wrexham's careless approach was punished as Conor Coady failed to cut out McNeill's cross and the unmarked Bannan converted with ease from eight yards.

Wednesday continued to press and Ugbo produced a tame effort before Ward just about kept out Bannan corner's at his near post.

Undeterred, the Owls levelled as the Red Dragons defence backtracked for the umpteenth time and Cadamarteri produced a clinical finish that denied Wrexham a first second-tier victory since 1982.

