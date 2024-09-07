Wrexham 3-0 Shrewsbury: Ollie Palmer, Elliott Lee and Jack Marriott net in victory

Jack Marriott helped Wrexham climb to the top of the League One table after a convincing 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury.

Wrexham broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when James McClean drove a low cross to the back post for Ollie Palmer to tuck away.

The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Ryan Barnett darted into the box before laying the ball off to Elliott Lee, who placed it into the bottom corner.

Shrewsbury were awarded a free-kick early in the second half. Mal Benning's effort turned into more of a curling shot, which tested Arthur Okonkwo, but he parried it out for a corner.

Wrexham wrapped up the scoring on the hour mark after a long ball from Eoghan O'Connell put Marriott through on goal. Toby Savin rushed out to meet the forward but ended up in no man's land for Marriott to convert into an empty net for his third goal of the season.

Phil Parkinson's side peppered the Shrewsbury goal in the final 10 minutes with no addition to the score, but their win means they maintain their unbeaten start.