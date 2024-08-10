Wrexham 3-2 Wycombe: Jack Marriott scores stunner as Welsh side start with League One win

Wrexham began their first League One campaign for 19 years with an entertaining 3-2 home win over Wycombe.

The Dragons led through Max Cleworth's early goal before Jack Marriott doubled the lead with a volley before the half-hour.

Richard Kone halved the deficit after half-time but Steven Fletcher restored Wrexham's two-goal advantage and that proved to be key, with the Chairboys pulling a late goal back through substitute Sam Vokes but being unable to find an equaliser.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Marriott's sensational volley saw Wrexham go 2-0 ahead inside half an hour

The promoted hosts, watched by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at a packed Stok Racecourse, threatened first when Andy Cannon's shot ricocheted and landed wide inside four minutes.

Wrexham did not have to wait much longer to take the lead though, Elliot Lee's ninth-minute corner being flicked on for Cleworth to finish.

Marriott then made it 2-0 in style with a fabulous 29th-minute chest and volley after Ollie Palmer had controlled Lee's cross.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wycombe pulled one back thanks to Richard Kone's instinctive strike

Wycombe looked to respond but Kone could not punish Eoghan O'Connell for giving away possession, before Josh Scowen and Kone struck the bar in first-half injury time from different corners.

Nathan Bishop denied Marriott his second of the match early in the second half and Wycombe took advantage to give themselves a foothold back into the game in the 58th minute when Kone grabbed a goal back.

Kone blazed over with 25 minutes remaining as Wycombe sought an equaliser but Wrexham substitute Fletcher's curling 83rd-minute finish moments after Bishop had denied Lee gave the hosts enough breathing space, with Vokes' late header only a consolation.