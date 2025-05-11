Wycombe 0-0 Charlton: League One play-off semi-final first leg ends goalless at Adams Park

It will be all to play for in Thursday night's League One play-off semi-final second leg between Charlton and Wycombe after the first leg at Adams Park ended goalless.

Which teams goes to Wembley to face either Leyton Orient or Stockport will be decided at The Valley from 8pm, in a game live on Sky Sports Football.

Wycombe's automatic promotion hopes had been all-but extinguished on Easter Monday when they lost 4-0 to Charlton in this very fixture and there was some natural apprehension among the home fans that the first leg could follow a similar storyline.

It was actually the Chairboys who brought the early threat, though, with their aerial bombardment causing problems for goalkeeper Will Mannion, who had the evening sun directly in his line of sight.

In truth, there were few moments of quality in the first half. The teams created a combined xG figure of 0.32 and there were more yellow cards (3) than shots on target (2), both of which came from the hosts.

Though the second half was largely similar, Charlton's Matt Godden was denied by Chairboys stopper Will Norris three times in search of the opener.

He hit his first, 20 minutes from time, straight at Norris with time and space ahead of him, before his superb volley after 88 minutes palmed behind from a tight angle. His connection on the resulting corner was pushed away from danger, too.

And so, with no way through for either side, everything is riding on one game on Thursday night in south east London.

The managers

Wycombe's Mike Dodds:

To follow...

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

To follow...