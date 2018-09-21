Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua significantly heavier than Alexander Povetkin at weigh-in

Anthony Joshua was over a stone-and-a-half heavier than Alexander Povetkin as they weighed in for their world heavyweight title fight at Wembley.

The unified champion weighed four pounds more than for his last title fight against Joseph Parker, tipping the scales at 17st 8lbs 5oz, with Povetkin coming in at 15st 12lbs, one stone and 10 pounds lighter for Saturday's fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua believes Povetkin's smaller physique is built for speed, but the unbeaten 28-year-old insists he is agile enough to bring up his 22nd professional victory.

Joshua shared a final face-off with the Russian before their Wembley clash

"He's going to be quick, going to be fast, so I'll put on my dancing shoes and be fast with my feet," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I'm a physical, strong guy, who knows how to box."

Joshua's key weigh-in results Parker – 17st 4lbs

Takam – 18st 2lbs

Klitschko – 17st 12lbs

Molina – 17st 11lbs

The Russian challenger is notably lighter than for his last win over David Price in March, vowing to seize his opportunity to rip away the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO titles from Joshua.

2:10 Povetkin promises to give 'everything' against Joshua Povetkin promises to give 'everything' against Joshua

"I'm very happy about the weight difference, I feel great," he told Sky Sports.

"I actually live very calmly with not much excitement, I'm ready. The very least I will do is give everything I have.

Povetkin's key weigh-in results Price - 16st 5lbs

Hammer - 15st 13lbs

Klitschko - 16st 2lbs

Takam - 16st 5lbs

"It's one of my last big chances."

On the undercard, Luke Campbell successfully made the 9st 9lbs lightweight limit for his rematch against Yvan Mendy, with the Hull man registering 9st 8lb 6oz, and Mendy looked in peak condition at 9st 8lbs 7oz.

Luke Campbell faces Yvan Mendy in final eliminator for WBC title

Lawrence Okolie challenges for the British cruiserweight title, coming in at 14st 3lbs 3oz, and current champion Askin was also inside the 14st 4lb mark at 14st 3lbs 8oz.

Lawrence Okolie (right) challenges Matty Askin for British belt

David Price had a sizeable weight and height advantage over Sergey Kuzmin, tipping the scales at 18st 13lbs 4oz, with the unbeaten Russian heavyweight coming in at 17st 6lbs 6oz.

David Price shared a lengthy head to head with Sergey Kuzmin

