Tim Sherwood calls for lower league teams to become feeder clubs for Premier League big boys

Tim Sherwood has called for the introduction of feeder clubs in the lower leagues for Premier League teams to help young players develop in a first-team environment.

The former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss believes too many young players miss out on the experience of first-team football because leading clubs stockpile players to safeguard their expensive investments.

The feeder club is seen across many European leagues - the most notable being Barcelona B who play in the second tier of Spanish football but cannot be promoted.

Sherwood, who had a huge part to play in the development of Harry Kane at Tottenham, thinks a radical change to the league system which would see clubs part-own teams in the lower leagues would help young English players develop.

Harry Kane came through Tottenham's academy but had a number of spells on loan

"Why other countries bring their young players through so well is because they have feeder clubs," he told The Debate.

"People don't want to hear this but to accelerate the development of young English players we need to have feeder clubs in League One and League Two. There is enough clubs out there who are willing enough to do it for their clubs, who are dying a slow death and haemorrhaging money. Clubs will be willing to open their arms out to Premier League teams and say 'you can use this club for your young player' but the FA has to allow it to happen."

Fellow guest on The Debate, Liam Rosenior, who currently works for Brighton development team, thinks more could be done to help players get out on loan to lower league teams.

However, he is unsure whether a revamp of the league system by introducing feeder clubs will work due to traditional values.

"We have a unique pyramid system in England compared to other countries," he said.

"My dad [Leroy] manages Gloucester City and that club means everything for that area. We don't want to lose that tradition - it's a huge part of our game but I agree about player development.

Liam Rosenior currently works for Brighton U23s

"The best story for this is what Pep Guardiola did with Sergio Busquets and Pedro at Barcelona B, where he put them in an environment where they had to win every week but play the way he wanted. Eventually, he took them through to the first team. That system isn't available in England. I'm not sure about 'feeder clubs' but connecting clubs geographically.

"For example, at Brighton we've got Crawley on our doorstep. We could, in theory, give them financial assistance in order for us to exchange players but to play in a certain way and expose players.

"We've got a huge number of players at Brighton that need to be exposed to first-team football and to play a certain way. We need to see if they can cope with the demands of first-team football. It has to be an agreement between clubs, it can't be a case of the Premier League club dictating."