Aleksandr Golovin's CSKA team-mate hints he could be joining Chelsea

Aleksandr Golovin's CSKA Moscow team-mate Sergey Chepchugov has given the biggest hint yet that the midfielder could be heading to Chelsea.

The club have been strongly linked with the Russian international and Chepchugov's Instagram post hinted that Golovin is heading to Stamford Bridge.

Chepchugov's post congratulated the midfielder on sealing a move to a "big club" and wished him well at Chelsea.

Golovin's official Instagram account @alex_golovin17 liked the post.

New Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri said in his introductory press conference that he was interested in adding some midfield quality to his squad.

CSKA Moscow's president Evgeniy Giner had warned Chelsea that rival clubs were ready to sign Golovin.

French newspaper L'Equipe said on Saturday morning that he was set to join Monaco while other reports suggested that the player's first choice was Serie A champions Juventus.

Golovin was an integral part of the Russian side that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Golovin scored in Russia's opening game at the World Cup as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0.

He played in four of the hosts' games as they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Croatia on penalties.

The 22-year-old also played in CSKA's group stage defeats to Manchester United in last season's Champions League and scored at the Emirates when they lost to Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals.