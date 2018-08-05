Maurizio Sarri set to discuss Thibaut Courtois' Chelsea future with the player on Monday

Thibaut Courtois has been angling for a move to Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has dismissed comments made by the agent of Thibaut Courtois pleading for his client to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge.

Christophe Henrotay urged Chelsea to show some compassion and allow Courtois - who is in the final year of his contract - to join Real Madrid so that he can live close to his family, who reside in the Spanish capital.

Real have made an offer for the Belgium international but Chelsea are resisting interest in their No 1 until they find a suitable replacement.

Maurizio Sarri says he only wants players who are committed to the cause

Willy Caballero started Chelsea's 2-0 Community Shield defeat to Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, and speaking after the game, Sarri said he wants to hear directly from Courtois before a decision is taken on the Belgian's future.

"I am not interested in the agent," Sarri said.

"I want to hear Courtois [and see] if Courtois, tomorrow, will say to me the same.

"I have to speak with my player, of course. I want only players who play with a very high level of motivation."

Courtois is due to report back to Cobham for pre-season training on Monday.

Chelsea host Lyon in an International Champions Cup fixture on Tuesday before starting their Premier League campaign away at Huddersfield on Saturday.