Liverpool in talks to sign Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool are in talks to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke, according to Sky sources.

The winger, who scored seven goals for the newly-relegated Potters last season, has a release clause of £13.5m.

Following Stoke's relegation to the Championship, the 26-year-old expressed a desire to remain in the Premier League, recently stating it is "no secret" he will leave the bet365 Stadium.

A move to Anfield would make Shaqiri the Reds' third signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielders Fabinho and Isaac Christie-Davies.

Shaqiri joined Stoke in 2015 from Inter Milan before going on to make 84 league appearances for the club.

One of Switzerland's star performances in Russia, his last-minute winner against Serbia sent the side through to the World Cup's round of 16 before their campaign drew to a close with a defeat to Sweden.

The Swiss' contract at Stoke runs until 2020.