Liverpool give green light to Kirkby redevelopment

Liverpool will press ahead with the redevelopment of their Kirkby site

Liverpool have confirmed they will continue with the £50m redevelopment of their academy site in Kirkby and the neighbouring Eddie McArdle community playing fields.

The project will see the club's first-team squad and academy sides share an "elite performance centre" and "state-of-the-art training facility" on the same site.

The new facilities in Kirkby will include two gyms, a full-size sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites.

The project is expected to cost £50m

Liverpool's first-team squad currently train separately at Melwood, which is due to be redeveloped into housing after the move to Kirkby.

"Today represents a significant milestone in the club's history," said Liverpool's chief operating officer Andy Hughes.

"We would like to thank Knowsley Council and local residents for their time and support throughout the planning stages of this project.

"This is a major step forward for the club and we're proud to be investing in the Knowsley area. Our aspirations to create a clear pathway for our young players through to the first team is an ambitious project.

Liverpool's first-team squad will share the facilities with the club's youth teams

"The site in Kirkby provides the ideal location for the new home of our elite performance centre and state-of-the-art training facility.

"The commitment to deliver this exciting project further demonstrates the continued investment by our owners and reinforces the identity of LFC as one of the top football clubs in Europe.

"The scheme will not only provide first-class facilities for our players and staff, but also help create quality sports facilities for the community of Kirkby to enjoy."