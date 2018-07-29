Daniel Sturridge on the hunt for Liverpool titles after injury troubles

Daniel Sturridge has made just 23 Premier League starts in the last three seasons

Daniel Sturridge is eager to force his way back into Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool, insisting his "hunger will never change".

Now 28, Sturridge is one of Liverpool's current longest-serving players and wore the captain's armband as a second-half substitute in the 4-1 win over Manchester United on their pre-season tour of the United States.

His goal ratio still stands at an average of just less than one goal in two games, but Sturridge has made just 98 league appearances in five seasons at the club.

Sturridge has impressed in his three friendlies since returning from a goalless loan spell at West Brom last season, where he made just six appearances due to injury.

The striker will have a role to play at Liverpool in the upcoming campaign, according to manager Klopp - "if he is fit".

"I have always been hungry, you know that," Sturridge said. "The hunger will never change. I'm taking every day as it comes with a positive mindset. That's all I'm going to do.

"Pre-season has been going great but, you know, I'm not getting too carried away. It's just great to be part of the club and helping and making sure that we can win games."

Liverpool have spent at least £80m more than any other Premier League team this summer, but none of their £176.9m outlay has been spent on a striker.

Danny Ings wants to leave Liverpool to go in search of first-team football, Sky sources understand, leaving a path open for Sturridge to challenge for a regular place in Klopp's team.

"I'm feeling great but it's not just about me, it's about the team," Sturridge added. "It's about what we do as a bunch.

"Everyone is pushing themselves to the limit because we have got a big season ahead. We feel we can do something special, so we are all pushing ourselves as far as we can go.

"I have worked hard over the summer. I've put it in, but there is a lot more work still to come.

"I'll say it again, I'm not getting carried away. I'm just keeping a positive mindset on everything and I just want to help the team win something. That's what it's about. We want to win something.

"We have been close before a lot of times. I wasn't here for last season's Champions League but it was so close, so close. We want to win something."

