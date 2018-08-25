Jurgen Klopp won't rush Fabinho into action at Liverpool

Fabinho has yet to feature for Liverpool in the Premier League since his summer move from Monaco

Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho still needs time to adjust to Liverpool's style of play and insists he will not rush the Brazilian into action.

Fabinho joined the Reds in a £43.7m move from Monaco just days after the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in May.

But unlike fellow new arrivals Naby Keita and Alisson, Fabinho has yet to feature this season and was left out of Liverpool's squad for the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday.

However, Klopp is confident the Brazil international will be able to adapt to Premier League football if he is given enough time.

"It is about players understanding the position and who else is available as well, otherwise Fabinho would have been involved in the squad as he was in the first week," said Klopp, ahead of the visit of Brighton on Saturday.

"That is it. It is different football to what he is used to but he is improving already with big steps.

"I can see that in the sessions and that is cool. He is used to playing at a high level in France. It is not about who we play but about how we play.

"It is all fine. For sure it is not nice for a new player (to not be playing). It never was.

"But you see Andy Robertson running around here at Melwood now and he's a completely different person to the one who was here in the first three months.

"That's how it is. But everything will be fine with Fabinho."