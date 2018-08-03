Sead Kolasinac faces 10 weeks out for Arsenal with knee injury

Sead Kolasinac is out for over two months

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is out for up to 10 weeks after suffering an injury to his left knee.

Kolasinac limped off during Arsenal's pre-season win over Chelsea in Dublin on Sunday after a clash with Victor Moses.

Aaron Ramsey was forced to sit out Wednesday's match after he developed a tightness in his calf and will aim to return to training next week.

Arsenal vs Man City Live on

The Wales international midfielder is now a doubt for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery's opening Premier League game against Manchester City on August 12, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Kolasinac is unlikely to feature again for the Gunners until they play Leicester at the Emirates on October 20.

Kolasinac suffered a knee injury during Arsenal's friendly against Chelsea

Arsenal beat Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea on Wednesday on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after normal time.

Aaron Ramsey sat out Arsenal v Chelsea on Wednesday

Antonio Rudiger gave the Blues the lead early on, but Alexandra Lacazette turned in Reiss Nelson's cross in the latter stages of the game to equalise.