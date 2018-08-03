Arsenal News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Sead Kolasinac faces 10 weeks out for Arsenal with knee injury

Last Updated: 03/08/18 9:54pm

Sead Kolasinac is out for over two months
Sead Kolasinac is out for over two months

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is out for up to 10 weeks after suffering an injury to his left knee.

Kolasinac limped off during Arsenal's pre-season win over Chelsea in Dublin on Sunday after a clash with Victor Moses.

Aaron Ramsey was forced to sit out Wednesday's match after he developed a tightness in his calf and will aim to return to training next week.

Transfer Talk: Is it the end for Martial?

The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Anthony Martial's increasingly-strained relationship with Jose Mourinho can be repaired.

Arsenal vs Man City

August 12, 2018, 3:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The Wales international midfielder is now a doubt for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery's opening Premier League game against Manchester City on August 12, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Kolasinac is unlikely to feature again for the Gunners until they play Leicester at the Emirates on October 20.

Kolasinac suffered a knee injury during Arsenal's friendly against Chelsea
Kolasinac suffered a knee injury during Arsenal's friendly against Chelsea

Arsenal beat Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea on Wednesday on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after normal time.

Aaron Ramsey sat out Arsenal v Chelsea on Wednesday
Aaron Ramsey sat out Arsenal v Chelsea on Wednesday

Antonio Rudiger gave the Blues the lead early on, but Alexandra Lacazette turned in Reiss Nelson's cross in the latter stages of the game to equalise.

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK