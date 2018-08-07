Everton's Kevin Mirallas has medical ahead of Fiorentina loan move
Belgium international set to join on a season-long loan
Last Updated: 07/08/18 11:30am
Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has undergone a medical at Fiorentina ahead of his season-long loan move to the Serie A side.
The Serie A club tweeted on Monday night the Belgian had arrived at Florence airport.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
Everton announced on Saturday Mirallas would be joining Fiorentina on a season-long loan subject to a medical.
Kevin #Mirallas arrivato a Firenzehttps://t.co/iryTr1Q0qX#NoiSiamoFirenze#InsiemeSiamoPiùForti pic.twitter.com/i06goIxrwS— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) August 6, 2018
The 30-year-old only made 13 appearances for Everton last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Olympiakos after falling out of favour with Ronald Koeman and then Sam Allardyce.
Mirallas, who joined Everton for £6m in 2012, was also sent home from training last November by then caretaker-manager David Unsworth due to a lack of effort.
Fiorentina narrowly missed out on qualification for the Europa League last season, finishing eighth in Serie A.
Everton manager Marco Silva has signed Richarlison for £40m from Watford and full-back Lucas Digne from Barcelona and the club are close to completing the signing of Brazil international Bernard.
New season offer
Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.
He is set to have a medical in the next 48 hours.
Sky Sports News understands Silva has played a key role in persuading Bernard to join him at Goodison Park.
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.