Blackburn Rovers close on Ben Brereton loan deal from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton is closing on a loan move to Blackburn

Blackburn are moving closer to securing the loan signing of Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton in a move that would see the deal become permanent in January, Sky Sports News understands.

Rovers have been chasing the promising 19-year-old for a while and are believed to have agreed personal terms ahead of a deal which will cost the Ewood Park club £6m.

N Forest vs Birm'ham Live on

Brereton scored six goals in 39 appearances for Forest last season, including one goal in the 4-2 win over Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup.

He is yet to feature for Aitor Karanka's side in the current campaign, however, and could now be on his way to Blackburn in a bid to secure regular game time.

If Brereton does make the move to Ewood Park he will join Jack Rodwell, after the former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder was signed on a deal until the end of the season.