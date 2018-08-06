Aston Villa trying to hang on to Jack Grealish, says Steve Bruce

3:09 Steve Bruce joins David Prutton pitch side to discuss Aston Villa's performance and transfer deadline worries Steve Bruce joins David Prutton pitch side to discuss Aston Villa's performance and transfer deadline worries

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says there is currently no decision to be made on selling Jack Grealish, because no club has come close to matching their valuation.

But Bruce accepts that it may be "difficult" to keep hold of the attacking midfielder.

Grealish has been linked with Tottenham all summer but, with Deadline Day looming on Thursday, he remains at Villa Park.

The 22-year-old was in the starting line-up for Monday's 3-1 win at Hull and was given a standing ovation from Villa fans when he was substituted with seven minutes left - before they serenaded him with a chorus of 'We want you to stay' at full-time.

Bruce told Sky Sports: "A top, top player. "He is a wonderful talent. We will do our best to keep hold of him, but it is going to be difficult.

"We understand the human side. He will want to play in the Premier League, Europe, Champions League.

"The owner has made it clear that he wants him to stay. To be fair to Jack, he has got on with it."

Bruce added in his post-match press conference: "I am fed up reading about it and I cannot wait until after Thursday.

"Nobody wants him to leave, but there is a human element to it too. The owners have made it pretty clear that they don't want to sell him and that still stands.

"Now, if they get to a magical figure, then we will see. What that magical figure is, I do not know.

Villa kicked off their Championship campaign with a 3-1 win at Hull

"He is an Aston Villa fan, his family are Aston Villa through and through - they are probably in the away end tonight, singing with the fans. It is an emotional thing for him, of course.

"But he is young and ambitious and wants to play in the Champions League and we understand that.

"We are all trying our best to hang on to him but, at the moment, there is no decision to be made as they are not at the figure where the owners are even blinking."

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.