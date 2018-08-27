Oleksandr Zinchenko in talks with Real Betis over permanent move

Manchester City are willing to let Oleksandr Zinchenko on a permanent deal

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is in talks with Real Betis over a permanent move to the La Liga club.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer that Zinchenko was expected to leave Pep Guardiola's side and could yet complete the move before the transfer window closes across Europe on Friday.

City had agreed a £16m fee with Wolves earlier this month, but Sky sources understand the deal fell through after Zinchenko decided to stay and fight for his place.

Zinchenko collected a Premier League winners medal last season

Reports in Spain suggest Betis were in talks over a loan deal for the midfielder, but have now been told that is not an option.

Instead, the Premier League champions are believed to want a permanent sale of around £15m for the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko made 16 appearances for City last season including eight in the Premier League but has yet to feature in this campaign.