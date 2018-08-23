Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis unfazed by Yannick Bolasie snub

0:58 Tony Pulis says he is frustrated by the loan market Tony Pulis says he is frustrated by the loan market

Tony Pulis says he has no problem with Yannick Bolasie despite the player appearing to choose a move to Aston Villa over Middlesbrough.

Bolasie worked under Pulis at Crystal Palace and visited Middlesbrough's facilities earlier this week ahead of a possible loan move from Everton.

But the forward, signed by Everton for £25m in 2016, was seen in the stands as Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Brentford on Wednesday.

Villa manager Steve Bruce hopes to complete a deal for Bolasie on Thursday.

"I think he's going to Villa," Pulis said ahead of Middlesbrough's game against West Brom on Friday - live on Sky Sports Football.

"There were two or three clubs interested. He wanted to come up and have a look around, then he was going to go off to other clubs and have a look.

"I know the kid from when I was at Palace and there were no problems. He was very straight and honest with it."

Another Everton player, Mo Besic, was holding talks with Middlesbrough earlier this week, according to Sky sources.

"It's a really difficult market and because we haven't signed anyone yet the frustration builds with everybody," Pulis said.

"Mo is still an Everton player. Until that changes I don't want to talk about other club's players."