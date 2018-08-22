Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce hopes to seal Yannick Bolasie loan deal on Thursday

Yannick Bolasie is set to join Aston Villa on loan from Everton.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is looking to complete the signing of Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton on Thursday.

The winger was pictured by Sky Sports in the stands at Villa Park on Wednesday night, watching as his prospective new side drew 2-2 with Brentford.

Sky sources reported on Tuesday talks had begun between Bolasie and Bruce after the player had spoken about a potential loan to Middlesbrough.

After signing Anwar El Ghazi from Lille earlier in the day, Bruce said: "If we can put the icing on the cake with Bolasie tomorrow then it's exactly what we're looking for.

"He was here [at Villa Park watching the game] and we hope we can tie it up. The one thing we haven't got - with the injuries we have - is anything up the top end of the pitch if we need to change things. He'll give us that.

"El Ghazi has got terrific ability and the supporters will enjoy watching him. He's a real proper player so to get him, we're delighted."