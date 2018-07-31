Fulham keen on Wolfsburg midfielder Joshua Guilavogui
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 31/07/18 3:28pm
Fulham are interested in signing Wolfsburg midfielder Joshua Guilavogui, according to Sky sources.
The 27-year-old defensive-midfielder has two years left on his contract and the Whites are looking for another player of his profile to compete with Kevin McDonald.
Guilavogui is a France international with seven caps but has not played on the international scene since 2015.
Transfer Talk: Is Maguire Utd's priority?
The Transfer Talk podcast discusses whether Manchester United's interest in Harry Maguire means they have ended their pursuit of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.
He joined Wolfsburg from Atletico Madrid on an initial two-year loan deal in 2014 before making the move permanent in 2016.
But he suffered a neck injury in a friendly that summer and did not return to action again until the following November.
Born in France but of Guinean descent, Guilavogui began his career as a youth at Toulon and Saint-Etienne, where he broke into the first-team before signing for Atletico in 2013.
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.