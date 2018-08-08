Birmingham sign goalkeeper Lee Camp from Cardiff on free transfer

Lee Camp spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland

Birmingham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Camp on a free transfer from Cardiff.

The 33-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, has penned a two-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Camp is set to become Birmingham's first-choice goalkeeper, casting doubts on the future of both David Stockdale and Tomasz Kuszczak.

A statement of the club's website read: "[Manager Garry] Monk had been keen to find a first choice 'keeper, after revealing that David Stockdale and Tomasz Kuszczak were no longer part of his plans moving forwards."

Camp's arrival on a free follows Birmingham's loan moves for Omar Bogle and Connor Mahoney earlier this week.

The Blues are under transfer restrictions from the EFL after being accused of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

They were previously under a full embargo, but the league have now permitted them to sign five new players in this window.