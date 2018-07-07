Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris signs new three-year contract

Will Norris has committed his immediate future to Wolves

Wolves goalkeeper Will Norris has agreed a new three-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Molineux from Cambridge last summer, made only one appearance in the Championship title-winning side last season but he kept five clean sheets in six cup games, including matches against Southampton, Manchester City and Swansea.

Norris said: "It's nice to have the club show so much faith in me and it's really pleasing to sort my future out so early on.

"It was really nice to have that chat and get it sorted before the season starts.

"It reinforces the confidence the football club have in me, it's a huge compliment.

"It's been a fantastic year for the football club, I'd have loved to have played a bigger part than I did but the part I did play, I am extremely happy with. It was a positive year for everyone involved.

"We can't underestimate the level of the opposition that we will be coming up against next year. We faced a couple in cups last year but the Premier League is a completely different beast.

"I know for a fact that no one here is underestimating the size of the challenge ahead."