Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo signs one-year contract extension

Nuno Espirito Santo has extended his Wolves contract

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a one-year contract extension at the club through to 2021.

Nuno led the club to the Sky Bet Championship title and promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge after arriving at Molineux in 2017.

Now the club have announced that he and coaches Rui Pedro Silva, Rui Barbosa, Antonio Dias, Joao Lapa and Julio Figueroa will extend their deals, with Ian Cathro having already been appointed as first-team coach.

Nuno Espírito Santo is carried across the pitch during celebrations at Molineux

"I am very thankful because of the trust and the confidence that the club puts in us as a technical team," Nuno told wolves.co.uk. "My team really work as a team. First of all we are friends, we respect each other, we admire each other and we work for the same goal.

"That goal is to find every detail we can to help the team to perform well, compete well, and fortunately win.

Ian Cathro has joined Wolves to work as first-team coach under Nuno Espirito Santo

"We knew that the project required time and now we have three years ahead of us of [in our] contract, and we are very, very thankful and delighted to be here."

Wolves have already completed the signings of Willy Boly, Rui Patricio, Leo Bonatini, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre this summer and Nuno admitted the squad is going to change ahead of the new Premier League season.

Rui Patricio has joined Wolves

"When you speak about increasing the quality, of course the squad is going to change," he added. "We need to bring in players and we will do so, but it is very difficult to find the right ones, because the quality that we have already is high.

"There are other things we have to look at: the quality of the player, the ambition of the player, and the will to come to Wolves and help this big club become even bigger, in the best competition that is the Premier League. It is going to be a challenge for everybody."