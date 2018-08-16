Danny Ings arrival gives Southampton plenty of options, says Mark Hughes

Southampton manager Mark Hughes says new signing Danny Ings has settled in with ease and believes the striker’s arrival makes his side more dynamic in attack.

Ings arrived from Liverpool on a season-long loan on Deadline Day ahead of a permanent move next summer and will compete for a starting spot with Charlie Austin, Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini.

The 26-year-old, who grew up just a few miles from Southampton, has vowed to prove his worth to the fans after a combination of injuries and strong competition meant he struggled to make an impact at Anfield.

Ings made his Southampton debut against Burnley on the opening weekend of the season

Ings received a standing ovation as he came off the bench to make his debut in a 0-0 draw with Burnley last weekend and Hughes has been pleased with how his newest addition has started life at St Mary's.

"Integration was never going to be a problem. He was welcomed with open arms," Hughes said.

"When strikers walk in the building, it excites players, fans and the media. It is always big news.

Charlie Austin started up front in Southampton's goalless draw with Burnley

"Danny came from a big club where things went against him in terms of injuries and trying to force himself into a very good team.

"He has come here with a great platform to carry on his career.

"I was a little bit concerned because he hadn't had a lot of work in pre-season but I felt he was ready and he looked sharp.

Mark Hughes says a new striker always brings excitement to a club

"As a manager, you are adding to the capability of the team when you add a striker.

"I like the fact that all my strikers have got different traits. That means individually they have different things they can bring to the party.

"With the options I have, I can pose different problems to different teams. The combinations I can put together are really interesting."