Hull close to signing West Ham defender Reece Burke

West Ham defender Reece Burke is heading to Hull on a permanent deal

Hull have agreed a fee with West Ham for defender Reece Burke, according to Sky sources.

It is understood Burke was undergoing a medical on Monday ahead of a move to the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bolton, featuring 26 times as Phil Parkinson's side secured their Championship status on the final day of the campaign.

Burke returned briefly to West Ham midway through last season and scored his only goal for the club in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over League One side Shrewsbury.

Burke featured 15 times for West Ham after coming through the club's academy

He will become Hull manager Nigel Adkins' fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Eric Lichaj, Callum Smith and Manuel Milinkovic at the KCOM Stadium.

Burke, a West Ham academy graduate, has previously spent time on loan at Bradford where he was named the club's player of the year.