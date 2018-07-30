Man City’s Jack Harrison undergoing Leeds medical ahead of loan move

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is undergoing a medical at Leeds on Monday ahead of a season-long loan deal, according to Sky sources.

The 21-year-old joined City from sister club New York City in January before being immediately loaned to Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

He made four appearances for Boro in the Sky Bet Championship last term.

The England U21 player was part of City's pre-season tour to the United States and appeared in International Champions Cup matches against Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Harrison was born in Stoke and went to the Manchester United academy before moving to America with his parents when he was 14.

He joined MLS side New York City in 2016 and scored 14 goals in 59 appearances for the Yankee Stadium club.

Leeds completed a deal for Barry Douglas from Wolves on Saturday and have also signed Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea this summer.