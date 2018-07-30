Jack Harrison joins Leeds on season-long loan move from Manchester City

0:49 Jack Harrison says he is excited by the chance to play under Marcelo Bielsa after joining Leeds on a season-long loan move from Mancheter City. Jack Harrison says he is excited by the chance to play under Marcelo Bielsa after joining Leeds on a season-long loan move from Mancheter City.

Leeds have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old joined City from sister club New York City in January before being immediately loaned to Middlesbrough for the rest of the campaign.

Harrison, who made four appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last term, becomes the fourth summer arrival at Elland Road and he is excited to play under Marcelo Bielsa.

Any young player would jump at the opportunity to work with the likes of Bielsa to look to improve themselves as much as possible. Jack Harrison

"I have heard a little about him, speaking with Pep on his ideals and philosophies which was very interesting. There are some similarities," Harrison told Sky Sports News.

"It is great to be somewhere I can be close to Manchester and to work with Marcelo. I am really looking forward to working with him.

"Any young player would jump at the opportunity to work with the likes of Bielsa to look to improve themselves as much as possible. That is exactly what I am going to try and do.

"I will be given an opportunity to try and prove myself which is exactly what I need. [Guardiola] told me he is a great opportunity so to be hearing that is very encouraging."

Jack Harrison had a spell at Middlesbrough last season

The England U21 player was part of City's pre-season tour to the United States and appeared in International Champions Cup matches against Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

After moving to America with his parents when he was 14, Harrison joined MLS side New York City in 2016 and scored 14 goals in 59 appearances.

Harrison follows Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman's moves on loan from Chelsea, while Barry Douglas joined a three-year deal from Wolves on Saturday.

Harrison could make his debut for Leeds when they face Stoke in their Championship opener at Elland Road on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.