Victor Orta says Marcelo Bielsa's arrival at Leeds helps club in transfer market

New Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during a press conference at Elland Road

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta says the influence of head coach Marcelo Bielsa can only help the club in the transfer market.

Leeds made their fifth summer signing on Tuesday when they completed a deal for Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford.

0:43 Leading Leeds United Leading Leeds United

They have already signed two players on loan from Chelsea in this window, Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman, and they also secured a loan deal for Manchester City winger Jack Harrison on Monday.

And Orta revealed: "It's true that when we discuss with big clubs about loans they feel more open.

"They trust players in the hands of Bielsa."

Leeds have adopted a different transfer strategy this summer, focusing on the English market for recruitment.

Patrick Bamford joined Leeds earlier this week

And Orta says Bielsa is fully on board with what they are trying to achieve.

"I feel a good synergy with the coach in the transfer market. Bielsa knows his philosophy and that is helpful for the director of football," he added.

Orta was speaking on a special programme, 'Leading Leeds United', which airs on Sky Sports Football on Thursday night at 2000.