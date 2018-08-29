Millwall interested in signing Ryan Leonard from Sheffield United

Ryan Leonard is attracting interest from Millwall ahead of Friday's transfer deadline

Millwall are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Ryan Leonard, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the potential deal would be a loan, with Leonard making the move to The Den permanent in January.

Millwall are in talks to sell midfielder George Saville to Middlesbrough, but will only sanction a deal if they can bring in a replacement.

Leonard joined Sheffield United from Southend in January despite interest from Millwall and went on to feature 13 times last season as the Blades finished in 10th place.

The 26-year-old, who has over two and a half years remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane, has made four appearances so far this season.

The transfer window in the EFL and across Europe closes on Friday.