Diego Rico to have Bournemouth medical ahead of Leganes switch

Diego Rico turned down Borussia Dortmund

Diego Rico will undergo a medical at Bournemouth on Tuesday afternoon ahead of his £10.7m move from Spanish side Leganes, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday night that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed, with Rico expected to sign a four-year deal at Bournemouth.

Borussia Dortmund made a late bid to sign the the left-back, offering better financial terms, but Rico's preference was to come to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old played 33 times for Leganes last season and was sent off in his final game of the campaign, a 3-2 victory at home to Real Betis.

