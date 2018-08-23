Brendan Rodgers rules Dedryck Boyata out of Celtic euro trip

1:05 Rodgers: Boyata not ready to return Rodgers: Boyata not ready to return

Brendan Rodgers has ruled Dedryck Boyata out of Celtic's Europa League play-off first leg against Lithuanian side Suduva on Thursday.

Boyata returned to training with his team-mates this week following a bust-up with Rodgers over a failed summer move to Premier League side Fulham.

However, he hasn't been deemed ready for the trip to Lithuania.

"Dedryck Boyata isn't here," Rodgers said. "There are still issues with him physically.

"We're at a stage in the season where we can't afford to take any real risks on players if they're not physically right to be here.

"He has a problem with his back that he struggled with last week. Overall his fitness, in terms of being ready to come in, isn't there.

"If he doesn't feel right, and this is what we're gauging him on, then I can't afford to play him.

"I need the players who are going to be physically and mentally right for us because they're really important for us."

Relations between the Belgian defender and his manager appeared strained after Boyata sat out Celtic's Champions League qualifying defeat to AEK Athens.

However, having initially resumed training alone, Boyata rejoined the squad following a sit-down with Rogers and club captain Scott Brown.

"It's very simple and it's closed now. He had a meeting with the captain and myself. We all spoke about where we were at and wanted to move on from it.

"We only want good players but, more importantly, we only want good attitudes in the group and that was something that was very clear.

"He's trained the last few days with the squad but deems himself not quite right physically to participate in the games."

Celtic will also be without defender Jack Hendry and French striker Odsonne Edouard as they seek to ensure some form of European football following the disappointment of an early Champions League exit.

"Edouard is still recovering. He's working well and it'll probably be the beginning of next week," Rodgers said.

"Jack Hendry played with a really sore ankle at the weekend and isn't available for the game."