Kyle Lafferty move from Hearts to Rangers 'not inevitable', says Craig Levein

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Kyle Lafferty talks are ongoing with Rangers

Craig Levein has confirmed Hearts and Rangers are in discussions over the transfer of striker Kyle Lafferty, but insists a deal is "not inevitable".

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard claimed there had been progress in the situation on Wednesday after Hearts rejected an initial £200,000 offer for the Northern Ireland international three weeks ago.

But the Hearts boss insisted a deal was "not inevitable" and refused to say whether Rangers' former Hearts left-back Lee Wallace might be used as a makeweight in any transfer.

"We're still speaking to Rangers about the situation," Levein said. "I don't want to go into any details."

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland striker is believed to be keen on a return to Ibrox, having played there between 2008 and 2012, but has remained fully committed on the field, scoring the winner against Celtic last weekend.

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty scored the winner against Scottish champions Celtic

"He seems happy enough," Levein said. "I've not had any problems with him. He certainly looked to be smiling on Saturday anyway, that's for sure. We're in discussions all the time. Obviously the situation is not of our making and we'll see what happens.

"There's no point in me going over any details. Things are ongoing. It's not inevitable."

Lafferty says he will carry on giving everything for Hearts unless his club and Rangers can negotiate a deal.

Speaking after the shock win over Celtic, he told told Sky Sports News. "When I play, I try and score goals and I'm just leaving it up to the two clubs.

"If it comes to a time they agree something obviously that's it - it's up to them. All I have to do now is keep on playing and working hard and we'll see where it takes me.