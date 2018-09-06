Hibernian's Florian Kamberi home for knee injury rehab

Florian Kamberi is off to Switzerland to get treatment for his knee which has kept him out of action since August 12

Hibernian's Florian Kamberi has returned to Switzerland to undergo rehab on his injured knee.

The Switzerland U21 international has not featured for the club since August 12 when he came on as a substitute against St Johnstone.

After undergoing tests, he was ordered to rest completely and Hibs manager Lennon has now given him the international break off in the hope he will be fit to face Kilmarnock next week.

"He had a scan on his knee and there is a little bit of degeneration there which is not significant long term," said Lennon.

"It doesn't need an operation, just rest, so we have allowed him to go back home for a spell.

The Swiss started the season with a hat-trick in the Europa League qualifiers against NSI Runavik

"The Livingston game was too soon for him, but he will have a two-week sabbatical where he can work his way back."

Kamberi signed on a three-year deal at Easter Road in the summer after his six-month loan spell from Grasshoppers saw him score nine goals in 14 appearances.

He has impressed since joining on a permanent deal, scoring a hat-trick against Faroe Islands side NSI Runavik in the Europa League qualifiers.