Gareth Southgate says it would be 'unethical' to give Declan Rice any England guarantees

Declan Rice in action for West Ham

Gareth Southgate has revealed he has held conversations with Declan Rice over changing allegiances and playing for England.

But the England boss insists he has made no promises to the Republic of Ireland international.

London-born Rice has three senior caps with the Republic but they all came in non-competitive matches, meaning the West Ham defender can still revert to representing England.

The 19-year-old was omitted from Martin O'Neill's latest squad, with the Republic boss admitting he is allowing Rice time to deliberate his international future.

Although he was not named in O'Neill's ranks, he was also missing when Southgate named his own 23-man squad for the upcoming Nations League fixture with Spain and a friendly against Switzerland.

The England manager said: "I think it's fair to say I have spoken with him but I have not promised anything, because I don't think that's right.

"It would be easy whether you are with club or national association to promise people things - but I can't promise players who were with us at the World Cup that they will be involved in six months' time.

"So, why would I promise that to a young player? I think that would be unethical. It's a very difficult situation and I can understand the debate on all sides. The landscape is very complicated.

"The way the world is, families are quite transient and nearly every player in U15s and U16s are dual nationality. This is something all countries are aware of."

Southgate has named his first England squad since the World Cup

Southgate thinks the issues surrounding dual nationality will only continue, especially at youth level.

"All countries are across the dual nationality situation - it is incredibly complex," he added.

"That landscape is there for everybody and you know that some of those decisions will fall in your favour and some will go the other way.

"It would be wrong of us to be arrogant and think people will just come and play for us because we are England, but really I think, when you invest in a player at a younger level, you hope there is an emotional tie formed.

"All I would say for Declan is I think the boy is in a really difficult position now and I'm extremely conscious of that.

"He has to make a decision, I think it's important that he is allowed that opportunity."