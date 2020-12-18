Youssoufa Moukoko becomes youngest-ever Bundesliga goalscorer in Borussia Dortmund loss at Union Berlin

Sixteen-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history on Friday night but could not prevent Borussia Dortmund losing 2-1 at Union Berlin.

Moukoko, aged 16 years and 28 days, equalised with a fierce strike on the hour-mark for his first goal in his sixth league appearance and on his second start under new Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

Union recovered, however, and Marvin Friedrich scored the winner with a header from a corner in the 78th minute for the home side to move just a point behind Dortmund after 13 games played this season.

Dortmund had been hoping for their second win in two games under Terzic, who replaced the fired Lucien Favre on Sunday. Terzic started with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Tuesday, but his team were forced into mistakes by Urs Fischer's well-organised home side.

The first big chance fell to Union's Taiwo Awoniyi, but Mats Hummels did just enough to put him off, before a mistake from Thomas Meunier almost proved costly for the visitors.

Awoniyi was thwarted, though, by a fine save from Roman Burki and Cedric Teuchert fired over the unguarded goal from the rebound. Sheraldo Becker had another great chance 10 minutes later, but shot weakly at Burki.

Moukoko came closer than anyone before the break when he crashed a shot off the right-hand post, before Awoniyi finally broke the deadlock from close range in the 57th when Grischa Promel headed on a corner.

However, Moukoko equalised three minutes later with a rocket inside the left-hand post after being played in by Raphael Guerreiro.

But Dortmund's defence then left Friedrich free to head in the winner.