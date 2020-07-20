Aston Villa vs Arsenal preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

2:29 We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 37 in the Premier League where champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea and Leicester travel to Tottenham

Aston Villa welcome back Kortney Hause for the vital Premier League clash with Arsenal. Hause has been absent with a rib injury but is back in the fold, though Neil Taylor (hamstring) continues to miss out.

Bjorn Engels will miss the final two matches of the season with his Achilles problem and Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are long-term injury victims.

0:32 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future is still uncertain, with the striker yet to commit his long-term future to the club

Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi for the trip to Villa Park. The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and will miss the game.

Cedric Soares is available after being cup-tied at Wembley while Eddie Nketiah returns following a three-match ban but Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

How to follow

Aston Villa

Arsenal Tuesday 21st July 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Aston Villa vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League

Opta stats

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League