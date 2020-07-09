Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2.15pm).

Bjorn Engels remains missing for Aston Villa ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace, but they could welcome Matt Targett back from injury after missing the last two matches.

Having been forced off against Chelsea on Tuesday, Gary Cahill will be missing for Crystal Palace for the rest of the campaign, but Martin Kelly may be fit to return. James Tomkins remains an absentee.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Sunday 12th July 2:00pm

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm; Kick-off 2.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Aston Villa have lost just one of their seven Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (W3 D3), going down 0-1 in December 2013.

Aston Villa have picked up just two points in their last 10 Premier League matches (D2 L8), finding the net just five times in that run. It's the current longest winless run in the competition.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League matches against sides in the relegation zone (W8 D5), since losing 0-4 at home to Sunderland in February 2017.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha netted his first goal in 17 Premier League appearances last time out against Chelsea. However, having netted 90% of his league goals away from home last season (9/10), just 25% of his goals this season have come on the road (1/4).

